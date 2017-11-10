School data – MSIP5 highlights

Carrying on from last week’s review of some miscellaneous information about schools, this week I will share some of the data used to “grade” schools in Missouri.

As I have mentioned before, schools in Missouri are presently being evaluated based upon the guidelines put forth in the fifth iteration of the Missouri School Improvement Program (MSIP5). From this program come the rating rubrics used to measure school performance.

The first cycle of MSIP began in 1990 and the most recent in 2012. For over 25 years, MSIP has provided the school accountability tool in Missouri. The number one measure used in MSIP5 is Academic Achievement.

Academic Achievement is measured by an English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics test in grades 3 through 8. In addition, a Science test is administered in 5th and 8th grade. At the high school level, End-of-Course (EOC) exams are given to students at the completion of courses such as English 2 and Algebra 1, as well as others.

Based upon a student’s performance on a given Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) exam, the score is placed in one of four categories: Below Basic, Basic, Proficient or Advanced. The scoring and determination of cut scores for the different levels is only known by testing and statistics folks.

To quantify the four levels, a numeric value is given to each level: Below Basic-1, Basic-3, Proficient-4 and Advanced-5. In order to give a classroom a score for the test, the cumulative scores of the students are combined to create a MAP Index score.

It works like this – Student A (5 points for Advanced), Student B (4 points for Proficient), Student C (3 points for Basic), Student D (1 point for Below Basic), and Student E (4 points for Proficient); total points earned by class – 17.

The 17 points earned are divided by the number of students who took the test (5), and multiplied by 100. In this case the MAP Index score would be 340. Once the MAP Index score is calculated, schools are then scored based upon a three-year average of MAP Index scores. In addition, schools can earn points for making improvement. This has been a significant change as MSIP has evolved.

Academic Achievement is also broken down by Subgroup Achievement. The state is concerned that schools maintain a focus on helping students who fall into the following subgroups; qualify for free/reduced lunch, race, English language learners and students with disabilities.

The Academic Achievement and Subgroup Achievement make up the total of points given for MAP performance.

For grades K-8, the only other standard upon which we are graded is attendance. The target for attendance is 90% of the students to be in school 90% of the time. If a school had two students, one with 80% attendance and one with 100%, the average would be 90%.

However, for MSIP5, the school would receive a 50%; only one of the two students attended at least 90% of the time. Seneca Schools do an outstanding job in the attendance category. Three-year averages: Elem – 93.1%, Intermediate – 95.6%, JH – 92.6%, and HS – 89.1%.

Our goal is to continuously improve. These scoring rubrics are ONE way we measure ourselves. Thanks for trusting us with your children!

(Dr. Jim Cummins is superintendent of the Seneca R-7 School District. He can be reached at jcummins@senecar7.com.)