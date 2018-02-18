School board approves two-session summer school

It is hard to think about summer when we are still battling ice and frigid temperatures.

However, this is the time of year summer school planning begins. At the January school board meeting a two-session summer school was approved.

Tentatively, the dates for the June session are May 29-June 22. The July session is presently scheduled to run from July 2 through July 28, with July 4 off.

The June session will be for students K-12. This is the traditional summer school. In addition, high school students will have the option to take online classes through the Springfield Public School’s LAUNCH program.

This way if they have jobs, are traveling, or encounter other conflicts, the students can still complete course work needed for advancement, enrichment or to free up their fall and spring schedules for other classes.

We also have collaborative programs with Crowder College that will be happening in June. Regular busing will be offered during this session, and breakfast and lunch will be provided. It should be a great opportunity for students to continue growing.

The July session will be new this year. This session will be for students going into grades K-6. This session will focus on reading and exploration, and we are working on some exciting field trips.

The July session is designed for several purposes. First, if a student isn’t able to attend the first session, this will allow them another opportunity.

What we have found is that some students and their teachers work really hard during the year to get the student reading on grade level. Then the student goes home for ten weeks or more and falls back in their reading progress.

In addition, we believe through exploration opportunities and field trips we can expose students to new experiences designed to spark their curiosity, expand their love of learning, and expose them to fields that they might want to explore as they progress through school.

As education evolves into the 21st-Century, educators must constantly be seeking ways students can be exposed to and engaged in career fields that tap into the individual’s skills and likes.

The second session will most likely have more of a city-bus style pick-up for transportation. This means we will have pick-up points throughout the district. Breakfast and lunch will be served.

Since we have not offered a second summer school in the past, we will have to make some decisions after enrollment starts. Be looking for additional information in March.

Just thinking about summer has made me warmer for a few minutes! Thank you for your continued support of Seneca schools and patience with school cancellations.

Go Indians!

(Dr. Jim Cummins is superintendent of the Seneca R-7 School District. He can be reached at jcummins@senecar7.com.)