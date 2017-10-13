Scalping squirrels in Missouri

The Squirrel Plague of 1839

Squirrels often endear themselves to people as they scamper about. A well-fed, healthy squirrel is a beautiful, playful and industrious little creature with large black eyes sparkling with intelligence.

Many farm families have kept a squirrel as a pet at one time or another. But they can wreak havoc in gardens and fields and people often go to great lengths to keep them away from their bird feeders.

But nothing to our knowledge equals the squirrel plague of 1839. That spring the squirrel population south of the Missouri River began to explode. Red squirrels, gray squirrels, tree squirrels, ground squirrels, big and little squirrels were everywhere!

However, gray squirrels seemed to be the most prevalent.

Squirrels had always invaded corn fields and proved themselves a real nuisance to farmers, but this was different. By August or September of 1839 thousands of these rodents descended upon the area en masse.

Whatever they set out to do, these rodents did so with gusto. Not even the Missouri River could stop the onslaught, even though thousands of their comrades drowned in the effort.

They could pick where they entered the river but had no control over where they landed, as their landing was totally dependent upon the wind and current. Many met an untimely death when they landed at the mouth of a tributary, likely on quicksand or on thin mire. The first to arrive would be pressed into the mire by those coming behind until enough squirrels were piled up to form a bridge where the others could cross.

Something had to be done. The squirrels were eating everything in their path and area farmers were desperate. The squirrels were so thick that they could be seen crossing the countryside in large masses. It was decided to organize a great squirrel hunt at Newport, which was the first seat of government in Franklin County.

It was decided that a contest would provide more incentive for the hunters to kill a larger number of squirrels. Two men, Nathan Richardson and Billy Hammack, were chosen as captains and they selected teams, much as in baseball. It was decided the hunt would last for two weeks, at the end of which period they would again gather at Newport and the losing team would treat the crowd to a gallon or two of whiskey.

Because it would be too hard to bring in whole squirrels, they decided squirrel scalps would be easier to transport. Of course this meant they had to define a squirrel scalp. It was determined that a scalp had to consist of a strip of skin off the head of the squirrel with both ears remaining attached.

While they were yet fresh, they were strung and dried. Two weeks later, more than 2,000 squirrel scalps were brought in. Another 1,000 scalps were brought in later. The corn began to ripen and the farmers had to do something to try to save what remained of their crops.

As if the squirrel plague wasn’t strange enough, something else was about to happen. The gray squirrels, which had been in the majority, began to be seen less often and the fox squirrels descended on the farm communities.

Organized hunting parties again took to the woods and in the following two-week period, were able to bring in 4,000 scalps. They went out again and brought in so many squirrel scalps that nobody wanted to count them!

Instead, they were measured by the bushel to determine which team had won. Despite this all-out war on the furry pests, there was no visible decline in their population.

In addition to the organized hunting parties, farmers were obliged to kill squirrels in their fields. Gert Goebel, the son of an early German immigrant, wrote that two hunters on Big Creek had killed 48 squirrels off of one lone hickory tree.

Then, as suddenly as they had arrived, the squirrels were gone. In fact, there were fewer squirrels than there had been before the plague.

Housewives of the era must have taxed their brains to come up with different ways to cook squirrel. After months of fried squirrel, squirrel stew, and squirrel dumplings, what else can you do? I’m sure everyone for miles around was really sick of squirrel meat before the onslaught had abated.

The squirrel plague was reported in the April 18, 1840, issue of the “Jeffersonian Republican,” a St. Charles, Mo., newspaper. It has since been discussed in the “Early History of the Northern Ozarks” by Gerard Schultz, the “Missouri Conservationist” and the “Washington Missourian.” But, none of these sources have been able to offer an explanation for the anomaly.

Gert Goebel offered a logical explanation in his book, “The Development of Missouri: A German Immigrant’s First-Hand Account of Life in the Missouri Backwoods.” He believed they had left their previous home by instinct, possibly due to a hard winter and scarcity of food.

Apparently, Ohio experienced a similar squirrel plague in 1827 and 1828. Piqua, Ohio, fell prey to a “grey-squirrel migration” in 1827-28, in which 1,872 squirrels were killed by 18 men — an average of over 100 per man in the space of a few hours. “The First Century of Piqua, Ohio” also describes the practice of scalping the squirrels.

The situation was so bad that it must have brought to mind the 10 plagues of Egypt, which included plagues of frogs, lice, and locusts, but not of squirrels.

Perhaps the tables have been turned, so to speak. Squirrels infected with bubonic plague recently caused a campground to be closed at Yosemite National Park.

Plague-infected-squirrels have also been found in Idaho and Colorado.