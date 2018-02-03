SAFE program tackling our country’s seatbelt problem

By Gloria Hernandez

Did you know that in one year an average of 1.6 million people get into car wrecks by being distracted and get harmed even more when they are not wearing seatbelts?

Well, in the month of September of the year of 2016, the Seneca FCCLA Chapter attended an annual workshop at the Carthage Nazarene.

At that workshop we were introduced to a newly made program, the SAFE.program. Laura Moore, the creator and founder, came and presented it and grabbed our attention right away.

Once we found out the statistics and this program, we decided to use it in order to lower that 1.6 million.

We start out our year by conducting surveys in which we look to see if the passenger and driver are wearing seatbelts, and we see if the driver has any distractions.

After that we conduct monthly pledge cards in which we set out in our cafeteria and have our students come and sign a pledge card.

When we finish that we choose five winners anonymously and later go and get prizes (worth $25 each) for them.

We also will be having an assembly during February in which we will hold a public display on the blind spots of big trucks. We will also be holding end-of-the-year surveys in which we do the exact same thing and look for the exact same thing that we do at the beginning of the year.

We have now had one-and-a-half amazing years with this program and expect to excel and continue it for the rest of our high school years.

So far within our second year, we have doubled our opportunities and have held way more public displays. We are greatly excited for this new year with SAFE.

Support us by sending us ideas at ghern314@gmail.com, 19shurley@senecar7.com, or 19calverson@senecar7.com, on which prizes we should get for the next monthly prizes and give us ideas about what we should do at our assemblies.

Thank you, have a great day!

(Gloria Hernandez, sophomore, is a SAFE helper for FCCLA at Seneca High Student.)