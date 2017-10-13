Ruth Ellenburg

• Date & place of birth: April 7, in Greeley, Colo.
• Currently residing in: Purdy.
• Occupation: ESL teacher in Neosho.
• Last book read: “The First Days of School.”
• Favorite vacation I’ve taken: Disney World.
• Inspirational leaders: MLK Jr., Dave Ramsey, Caesar Chavez, and Dr. Calderon.
• Something people would be surprised to learn about me: My first profession was as a registered dental hygienist.
• Car in garage: No.
• I would like to be remembered as: Someone who cared and helped others.