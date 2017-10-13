Rineharts to celebrate 60th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Joe Rinehart, of Seneca, will be honored with a reception from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, in the fellowship hall of Seneca United Methodist Church.

The occasion is in celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary, and also Joe’s 90th birthday.

Joe Rinehart and Vera Mae (Hall) were united in marriage on Oct. 12, 1957. They have two children, Danny and Verla Rinehart, and Diane and Rick Friend. They have six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Family, friends and neighbors are invited to the Oct. 15 reception. The church is located at 1403 Cherokee Ave. (Highway 43) in downtown Seneca. Please, no gifts.