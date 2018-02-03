July 30, 1958-Jan. 27, 2018

Rex A. Gallemore, MD, 59, of Seneca, entered into rest on Jan. 27, 2018 at Freeman West Hospital, following a short illness.

Rex was born July 30, 1958, in Neosho, the son of Murl and Norma L. (Brizendine) Gallemore. He was a lifelong area resident and graduated from Seneca High School in 1976.

He continued his education at MSSU, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Biology. He then attended and graduated from MU in Columbia with his medical degree in 1992. He did his internship in Springfield and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He practiced at St. John’s in Joplin and then in 2004, opened his private practice in Neosho. He enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.

Rex is survived by: two brothers, Gary Gallemore and wife, Cheryl, and Dennis Gallemore and wife, Jeanette, all of Seneca; one sister, Karen Gallemore of Seneca; nephews, Caleb Gallemore, Brandon Gallemore and Noah Eifert; and a great-nephew, Hendrix Eifert.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Avilla June Worsham.

Memorial services will be Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Clark Funeral Home Chapel of Memories. Caleb Jones will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Rex may be made to Save the Children or the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, c/o Clark Funeral Home, P.O. Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com. Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, Mo.