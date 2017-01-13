Reader recalls variety of jobs while working at Neosho Floral

To the Editor,

Hi, Jimmy! This is about the picture of Neosho Floral and Greenhouse that was in the Jan. 5 paper. I worked there for a couple of years. In addition to the Garden Center, it also had 10 to 12 large greenhouses that grew carnations, many types of mums, including the big homecoming mums.

The company also grew many bedding plants and green plants. It also made designs such as corsages, arrangements and funeral sprays. It was a very integral part of Neosho.

Some of my jobs were to replace glass on the greenhouses, steam the beds for planting and, of course, the endless watering.

Thank you,

Buzz Ball,

Neosho