The Clyde R. Burdick American Legion Auxiliary Unit 163-Neosho sponsored a Poppy Poster Contest last spring. Tierney Keener won Class I, grades second and third, on the Unit level, and went on to win the district level (seven counties in Southwest Missouri), and then at the state level. The certificate from the State of Missouri was given Nov. 3 to Keener by Ellen Arnce, president of Unit 163.

Related