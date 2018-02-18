QUESTION! What word is mentioned 114 times in the new Testament — but only 2 times in the Gospels?

ANSWER! Love/Agape, Love. God is Love! When Jerome undertook to translate the Greek New Testament into Latin; there was no word in the Latin language for Agape Love; so, he chose the next-best word = Caritas — which translated into English as Charity.

In today’s world, charity has come to mean “the act of giving one’s money, food, or other kinds of help to people in need.”

Our best definition of charity comes from Paul’s First letter to the Corinthian Christians (I Corinthians 13). Charity is… PATIENT.

Whenever we give to those in need, we should not expect instant results, or even a “Thank you.” We should also remember what Jesus said: “As long as we live in a sinful society, we will always have the poor and needy among us.”

Charity is KIND, courteous. We must treat every person with respect, as a child-of-God. Charity is never ENVIOUS. Love never tries to out-give someone else, or envies what another might give.

Charity is never BOASTFUL, never prides itself, or calls undue attention, to what one gives or does.

Charity is not rude or arrogant, does not look down on the poor and needy, or thinks that the giver is better than the receiver.

Charity does not INSIST ON ITS OWN WAY. We, like God, should give with no strings attached. One should give because it is the right thing to do and one should expect nothing in return.

Charity is NEVER RESENTFUL. We must never judge or pre-judge those in need; because we don’t know why or how they came to be in their situation.

Charity NEVER ENDS. As long as God gives to us & blesses us, we are to share our gifts & blessings with others.

SO, make Charity your aim in life! Recognize that all we have belongs to God. We are to use wisely and well the resources that God has given us.

Our aim should always be (1) to help people become independent and self-sufficient; (2) to aid people in becoming less dependent on hand-outs, free stuff, and Government aid; (3) to expect some kind of positive response from those who receive: a simple “thank you,” a desire to take personal responsibility for their own lives, and to add something to life rather than always taking something from life.

The great thing is that the Holy Spirit will guide us in where we give, how we give, and the amount of aid we give.

And remember — God just loves a cheerful and a generous giver! Praise be to a most generous God

(Dr. Don Kuehle is a retired United Methodist pastor in Missouri.)