Opal Foods earns expansion award

Grow Neosho Economic Development has given its Grow Neosho expansion award to Opal Foods, LLC, for the completion of its new corporate headquarters at 16194 Highway 59 in Neosho.

This Neosho-based company, formerly Moark Midwest, was formed in 2014 and has facilities in Missouri and Colorado, and is a franchisee of the Eggland’s Best brand.

“Opal Foods’ new corporate headquarters represents an investment of over $1.4 million. This investment has created a central headquarters of over 17,000 square feet to house the management and operations teams which oversee multiple egg farm operations in both Missouri and Colorado,” said Brock Peterson, president of Opal Foods.

“We are very pleased to open the doors of the new Opal Foods headquarters to the residents of the Neosho-area”, said Tiffani Sonderegger, human resources officer for Opal Foods.

“Our new offices are just one of our investments in our Neosho operations. We have also expanded our cage-free laying operations, and are preparing to replace the operations that were damaged by the recent tornado.”

“We are excited to recognize Opal Foods’ investment in Neosho,” said Mike Franks, CEO of Grow Neosho. “This facility will support the efforts of a growing company, including making it a preferred employer. Creating a great work environment is a key part of being a great employer. Opal Foods is sending a clear signal that it values its team.”

Opal Foods is a Top 20 U.S. egg producer, and a leader in specialty egg production. Opal Foods has greatly expanded its commitment to cage-free egg production in both their Missouri and Colorado operations.

They are a franchisee of the premier Eggland’s Best brand, while serving some of America’s leading grocers and retailers.