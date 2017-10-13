On this date… October 12, 2017

5 years ago

• To the person or persons who vandalized the home of Seneca Mayor Mark Bennett last week: watch out. A reward of $500 is being offered by the City of Seneca for information leading to your arrest and conviction.

• Free prevention health screenings are the major attraction of the Fall Health Fest sponsored by Bearskin Healthcare and Wellness Center and the Eastern Shawnee Wellness Center.

• Just about every week a new activity or event is added to the festivities at Seneca Autumnfest, which is planned for Saturday, Oct. 27, at the school farm on Bethel Road.

10 years ago

• According to fire chief Andy Nimmo, of the Redings Mill Fire Protection District, residents of the area should be leery when considering the purchase and insulation of fire protection equipment.

At least one company has been selling fire protection devices in the area at a highly inflated price and many of them are, in Nimmo’s opinion, inferior to products that can be purchased over the counter.

• Seneca police officers want to warn the public about a telephone scam in which a person calls, purporting to be from the Social Security office. They will then say that because the party they are speaking to has worked so hard, they will be getting a certain amount of benefits each month, but they will need their bank account number first so they may deposit their “extra funds” directly.

• Air Force Airman Douglas L. Gideon has graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. During the six weeks of training, the airman studied the Air Force mission, organization, and military customs and courtesies; performed drill and ceremony marches; and received physical training, rifle marksmanship, field training exercise, and special training in human relations.

15 years ago

• The Seneca City Council voted 5-to-1 in favor of endorsing the three percent hotel/motel tax issue which will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot. The decision was reached at the Monday night, Oct. 8 council meeting with all members present.

Seneca Mayor Gary Roark asked the council to formally endorse the proposal, which he says is expected to generate approximately $500,000 per year for the county.

• Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon said consumers who want to donate money to aid the victims of the week’s terrorist attacks should beware of scam artists attempting to divert those funds from legitimate charities.

20 years ago

• In a short business session Monday night, the Seneca City Council approved an ordinance setting the tax levy for 1987. A total levy of 46 cents per $100 assessed valuation was set. This is a decrease of 16 cents from the 1989 levy.

• The Seneca Police Department has announced that they are presently in the process of increasing their reserve police officer force from its present two person force to a six-person unit.

The reserve police officers provide backup assistance for the regular police officers and provide security at all the home football games, parades and other special functions.

• “Energy Security: Our Future Depends On it,” is the theme for this year’s observance of energy gains through conservation, energy efficiency, advances in technology and the conscious use of management techniques.

30 years ago

• The Newton County Cattlemen’s Association will sponsor a question-and-answer session by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Those in attendance will find out how the new laws pertaining to livestock and agriculture could affect them.

• Sophomore Jobi Able, of Wyandotte, Okla., was crowned homecoming football queen in front of a capacity crowd at Robertson Field during halftime festivities at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College’s homecoming celebration.

40 years ago

• Total rainfall in Seneca during the month of September was 7.62 inches, according to H.N. Harrison, recorder. The 7.62 inches of precipitation was considerably above average, which is normally around three inches, Harrison said.

• A CPR (cardiac pulmonary resuscitation) clinic will be held at Swars Prairie Baptist Church in the near future. Qualified personnel from St. John’s Medical Center in Joplin will be in charge. The course will be given in two sessions of three hours each. Credit will be given to those who take and pass the course.

• A two-car accident at 10:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, resulted in the injury of three people. The mishap occurred a mile south of Seneca on Highway 60, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

Lisa Louann Gouge, 15, Seneca route 2, a passenger in a car driven by Jimmy W. King, 19, Seneca route 2, suffered injuries to her right ankle, jaw and eye. She was taken to St. John’s where she was treated and dismissed. The driver was not injured.

Sheila Stark, 19, of Joplin, a passenger in a convertible driven by Marsha Lynn Bettis, 21, of Seneca, received a possible head injury. She was also taken to St. John’s where she was treated and dismissed. The driver was not injured.

Leland E. Vickers, 18, Seneca route 2, another passenger in the Bettis car, received injuries to the knee and ankle. He was also taken to St. John’s where he was treated and dismissed.

According to the patrol, the southbound Bettis car was attempting a left turn when the southbound King car crested a hill and struck the Bettis car from behind.

50 years ago

• The Rev. J.M. Campbell and his daughter, Mrs. Lena Mae Sanders, of Tulsa, returned to Seneca on Tuesday. Oct. 3 following a trip to Tennessee. On their trip they were overnight guests of Campbell’s daughter and family, Mr. and Mrs. Don Crawford in Caseyville, Ill.

• First Class Army Sergeant Loyd J. Adams, Jr., has reenlisted in the regular army for three years. Administering the oath was Lt. Col. Wallace G. Bysinger, commanding officer of the U.S. Army Recruiting Main Station in Kansas City.

(compiled by MyraGale Sexton)