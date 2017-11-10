On this date… November 9, 2017

5 years ago

• The leaves fall, the temperatures drop, and before you know it, winter has settled across Missouri.

While you’re still hunting for the ice scrapers, the Seneca Public Works Department has been in full swing getting ready for the upcoming winter months.

Leo Hirdler, public works director, along with other crew members have prepped all the city’s trucks with a change of new oil and filters, along with greasing, new tires, wiper blades, and a new set of tire chains for the two-ton truck.

• Blanche Jones, of Seneca, was presented with a special plaque and birthday cake by State Rep. Bill Lant (R-Seneca) last week in honor of her 100th birthday.

A party was held at Seneca House in honor of this special occasion. Jones, resident at Seneca House, is the daughter of the late Jim and Florence “Minnie” Brady.

Jones has seven brothers and two sisters and was married for 44 years to the late Harold “Babe” Jones.

• Ty and Jen Osgood, of Seneca, are packing up and leaving most everything behind and moving to Cambodia in January.

“I work for the Rapha House in Joplin,” said Jen. “We are going to Cambodia to provide rehabilitation for girls that have been rescued from human trafficking.”

10 years ago

• The city’s current water crunch was the main topic of discussion at the Monday, Nov. 5, Seneca City Council meeting. Emergency repairs were authorized. All council members were present except Susan Bradshaw. There were no visitors in attendance.

• Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) joined the Newton County Sheriff’s Department in searching for 9-year-old Rowan Ford on Monday, Nov. 5, after officials reported that they fear foul play is involved with her disappearance.

• In the next few days the Seneca R-7 School District will be conducting an automated phone survey. The object is to contact the citizens and taxpayers living in the district to seek input that will help guide the district in planning for the future.

