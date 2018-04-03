On this date… March 29, 2018

5 years ago

• Members from the Seneca High School FFA chapter and the elementary gifted program were recognized Thursday, March 21, during the Seneca R-7 Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting.

Seneca FFA President Jayme Willis, Katie Weldon and Shelby Roark shared with the board and audience members the club’s dedication to recycling and their goal for this year.

In May 2012, the Seneca FFA chapter received a $2,000 grant when they took on a recycling program challenge. Their recycling project began in September.

• On April 2 there will be a ballot issue to increase the operating levy for the East Newton R-VI School District. The issue, if passed, would phase in the ceiling in increments of 24 cents over two years.

By the 2014-15 school year the adjusted levy would be $3.25. What must be communicated is the key word in the ballot language — adjusted operating ceiling levy.

Adjusted means the levy can be set by the board of education to any amount between $2.75 and $3.25 each year. This gives the district the flexibility it needs to adjust to any changes in the funding.

• Seneca High School students lined the bleachers by the road Wednesday morning. In front of them played the story that has happened too many times in real life.

Too many lives have been effected by drinking and driving. Students Mollie Lewis, Kyra England, Greg Vangunda, Sean Hubbard, Ethan Crow, Aubrey Edwards and Clay Vance were chosen to play the skit in a mock crash held outside the high school.

10 years ago

• The Seneca Fire Department is the proud owner of a 1971 tanker which was given to the city by the Redings Mill Fire Department. Council members learned about the acquisition during the Monday, Seneca City Council meeting.

• They’re at it again and it’s all for a good cause. Seneca’s Hippie Chicks Relay for Life team will be sponsoring two special events to help raise money to fight cancer.

On Monday beauticians at “Hair It Is” in downtown Seneca will be giving hair cuts for $5 with all the proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. This is an opportunity to “look good” by doing “a good deed.”

• Exchanging vows on May 31, 2008, were Melissa Shipley of Ada, Okla., and Jared Lankford of Springfield.

Carl Johnson, of Ada, officiated the 3 p.m. ceremony at the Church of Christ on County Road 1560.

15 years ago

• For the past few months, Seneca Mayor Gary Roark and members of the Seneca City Council have discussed the possibility and the feasibility of employing a public works director for the city.

At the meeting, Roark recommended that the council wait until after the water/wastewater study was complete to take action on hiring a director.

• Alma Lee Walker, of Seneca Home Place, was honored with a reception at Seneca United Methodist Church on Wednesday morning in recognition of her 91st birthday.

Friends from the church served as hostesses and a beautiful cake adorned the nicely decorated table.

20 years ago

• Boy Scouts of America’s annual service project is collecting food to help local food pantries with supplying food for the needy.

Scouts will be placing the food bags on doorsteps on Saturday. Residents are asked to put their donation in the bags and leave them on their doorstep by 9 a.m. the following Saturday, when they will be collected by the Cub Scouts.

• With the March 31 deadline near, over 340 candidates were filed with Secretary of State Bekki Cook for offices on the ballot.

As of Thursday at 5 p.m., Cook said her office had processed 347 fillings, with 274 of those coming on the first day of filing, Feb. 24.

• The highway patrol investigations and calls from other law enforcement agencies are keeping the Major Crash Investigation Unit busy.

Since its creation five months ago, the team has conducted 88 investigations. Fatal commercial vehicle crashes accounted for 42 of those calls and 14 of those requests were fatal traffic crashes where felony charges are pending.

30 years ago

• According to Jerry Dean, administrative assistant and director of community education, Wyandotte Public Schools will offer five classes this fourth quarter. The classes are open to the public and are free of charge.

The classes will meet in the afternoon, some in the evening, and one class will meet on Saturdays. There are no requirements or education requirements.

The programs are funded by the Oklahoma State Department of Education through a grant written earlier in the year by the dean.

• The 38th “Spiva Annual” opens Monday at Spiva Art Center in Joplin. The special evening opening will be from 6:30-9 p.m. in the gallery located in the fine arts building on the Missouri Southern State College campus

Financial assistance for the exhibit is provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

40 years ago

• Self-defense classes for women will be held on Thursdays at the Crowder College gym from 7-9 p.m., according to Myrtle Babbitt, instructor in secretarial science at Crowder.

• Gospel singing will be held on Saturday, April 1, at the Hart Chapel Assembly of God Church.

• The Seneca Jaycees will sponsor a boxing smoker at 7 p.m. on April 1, at the high school gym.

50 years ago

• MMFN Danny Black spent the weekend in Seneca visiting his family and friends.

Danny is stationed at Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he is attending nuclear power school.

• Wiley McGehee received a medical discharge from the state sanatorium at Mt. Vernon on Monday and is now home with his family.

(compiled by MyraGale Sexton)