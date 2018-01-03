On this date… December 28, 2017

5 years ago

• Gov. Jay Nixon last week sent a letter to the superintendents of each of Missouri’s 520 public school districts affirming his continued top priority to keeping schools safe, and stating his clear opposition to recently introduced legislation that would arm teachers by taking away the authority of local school districts to keep guns out of the classroom.

• Seneca city and school leaders are working together to add a school resource officer to the Seneca R-7 School District, according to James Altic, Seneca police chief. During the Seneca City Council’s last meeting of the year on Dec. 17, Altic and council members discussed the security of Seneca schools.

• Seneca High School’s Jive Tribe show choir competitions are under way, and Sarah Hardy, Jive Tribe director, is pleased with her students’ progress so far.

10 years ago

• Today Doug Lawson is the minister of the Seneca Christian Church, but for some 20 years of his life he served as a chaplain in the United States Navy.

• The Seneca Area Fire Protection District had its annual Christmas party Saturday, Dec. 15, at Racine Fire Station No. 1. The annual party was hosted by the Seneca District Ladies’ Auxiliary.

• On Monday, Dec. 17, a very special ceremony was held to honor men who spend much of their time honoring others. Five members of the Wyandotte Indian Color Guard were awarded the diplomas they did not get because they left high school early to serve in the armed forces of the United States of America.

