On this date… February 22, 2018

5 years ago

• In 2003 Cindy Daugherty, of Neosho, had a life-changing illness and from that event forward she has lived her life to serve God by helping others.

Her illness took her away from her career of bedside nursing and, as fate would have it, about the same time volunteers were needed for Hurricane Katrina recovery.

“I wanted to help, and that was my first mission experience. After that I knew I wanted to become involved with missions,” said Daugherty.

“I went to Cambodia after that with Touch A Life Ministries, and then I learned of and started serving on the African missions team through Calvary Baptist Church.”

• After Lonnie Steele’s retirement in May 2012, Travis Van Wagner made the decision to apply for the Seneca R-7’s maintenance director position.

“I have lived in Seneca all my life, with the exception of my time spent with the Navy,” said Van Wagner. “My wife, Michelle, and I have raised our family here.”

• At 9:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, a piece of Big Spring Park became history. Neosho City officials watched as Neosho Tree Service employees fell the beloved Christmas tree in the center of the park.

The 40-foot Norway Spruce had stood for more than 30 years. According Dana Daniel, development services director for the City of Neosho, city workers discovered dying limbs last summer.

“We had the state conservation department forester come take a look and unfortunately, the tree was dying and would soon become a safety hazard,” said Daniel.

10 years ago

• According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, 32-year-old Kyra D. Bergmann, of Joplin, lost control of a 2007 ATV vehicle she was driving.

The accident happened at about 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 15 on Coyote Road at Hornet.

According to the report, Bergmann was taken to St. John’s Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries. She was not wearing a helmet.

• WIC is a program working to improve the health of Missouri women, infants and children. Every month, more than 135,000 Missourians participate in the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children, commonly known as WIC. The program provides nutrition information and food assistance to pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to age five.

15 years ago

• After more than 35 years as a major employer in the Seneca community, Eagle Picher Technologies LLC will soon be closing Seneca’s lead acid battery manufacturing plant.

The official announcement was made Friday, Feb. 15. In addition to the Seneca plant, facilities in Grove, Okla., and Colorado Springs, Colo., will also be shut down by May of this year.

• The Crabb family and Mike Bowling will be featured in concert at the Miami Civic Center in Miami, Okla., on Thursday, March 14, at 7 p.m.

20 years ago

• Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon will be in court again this week in support of the tax refund currently being distributed to Missourians who paid income taxes in 1995-1997. Nixon has successfully defended the refunds in court on three prior occasions.

• Senior Chareese Uto was crowned basketball homecoming queen Friday night, Feb. 13, at Seneca High School. Chareese is the daughter of Lyn and Tammy Uto.

• The Empire District Electric Company has announced that it is expanding its outdoor lighting services. In making the announcement, Bill Gipson, vice president of commercial operations, said, “For many years we have offered mercury vapor and high pressure sodium outdoor lighting installed on standard utility poles.”

30 years ago

• The Missouri Department of Natural Resources warns that abandoned wells and cisterns can be deadly traps.

Last fall, a northern Missouri child died after he removed the wooden lid to a cistern and fell to its bottom.

Rules of the Missouri Clean Water Commission require landowners to seal abandoned wells on their lands. The department urges landowners to regularly inspect caps for wells and cisterns in use, and permanently seal those left abandoned.

• KPL Gas Service announced it will reduce its charge for natural gas in Missouri by nearly 15 cents per mcf beginning March 1, 1988. The savings will amount to about $17.50 a year for the typical residential customer using 120 mcf annually, and proportionally more for larger users.

40 years ago

• An old-fashioned pie supper will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Tiff City Community Building. Entertainment will be provided for all ages Everyone is welcome to attend and to bring a pie for the auction.

• Roy E. Patterson, 51, Granby route 2, has filled for circuit clerk on the Republication ticket. Patterson, who lives on a farm near Boulder City, is a graduate of Stella High School, Joplin Junior College, and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri.

• The Seneca Athletic Club has established a fund at the State Bank of Seneca for the contraction of new baseball fields.

50 years ago

• The Seneca Indians pulled off the upset at the McDonald County Class M Regional basketball tournament on Monday night, eliminating top-seeded Joplin McAuley, 50-44.

• Seneca R-7 Schools will receive $4,795 from the Office of Education, Senator Stuart Symington Senator Edward V. Long has just announced. The funds are being provided to help the school district offset the impact of local federal installations.

(compiled by MyraGale Sexton)