On this date… February 1, 2018

5 years ago

• The feed store north of Seneca, known for many years as Lant’s Feed Store, has made some changes. Now, under new owners, the business will be called The Feed Store & More.

J.R. and Janice Pratt and their oldest son, Travis Pratt, are the new owners. They have had their own business, The Feed Store & More, in Anderson, for four years before expanding to the location near Seneca.

• Crystal Chew was back in court on Jan. 29 and asked for a public defender. Newton County Division II Judge Gregory Stremel granted her request and will assign one to her in the coming days.

She has a pre-trial conference set for Tuesday, Feb. 19, in Stremel’s courtroom at the Newton County Courthouse in Neosho.

• A 74-year-old Seneca man lost his life Jan. 20 when he was hit by a trash truck at about 4:15 a.m. John Burton was at his home at 710 Osage St. in Seneca.

10 years ago

• Approximately 60 residents from the Seneca Special Road District gathered at the road barn Thursday, Jan. 24, searching for ways to improve the roads throughout the district.

This meeting was called by a group of patrons and was not a road district commissioners meeting. The next regular meeting of the Seneca Special Road District Commissioners will take place while this newspaper is at the printer’s on Tuesday evening, Jan. 29.

• The Missouri Department of Transportation gave its final approval of funding for a traffic light at the intersection of Highway 43 and Douglas Fir Road.

Since taking office, State Rep. Marilyn Ruestman reports that she has been working to secure a signal at this dangerous stretch of highway.

• Only a few items of business were handled during the regular meeting of the Seneca City Council on Monday, Jan. 28. All council members were present. There were no visitors in attendance.

15 years ago

• A raging fire completely destroyed a two-story log home just outside the city limits of Seneca on Jan. 25.

A family of five lived in the home, although it was still under construction. The address of the home was toned out by Central Dispatch as Woodland Drive, which is a city street located at the top of the hill off Cherry Street.

Following the fire, it was determined that this home, located several yards back into the timbered area, was just outside of the city limits.

• Natural gas costumers of Missouri Gas Energy will see lower natural gas rates under an unscheduled winter season filing approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission. This decrease, which primarily reflects a reduction in the wholesale cost of natural gas, takes effect Feb. 1, 2002.

20 years ago

• Joe Hierholzer will challenge incumbent Janie Jumper for the office of mayor of the City of Seneca. Hierholzer added his name to the candidate list just before filing closed on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

• Missouri Secretary of State Rebecca Cook has notified local election officials of a statewide special election that has been called for two proposed constitutional amendments.

• Seneca R-7 school officials have announced that Seneca Elementary School and Iva E. Wells Middle School have qualified for a Technology Literacy Challenge Grant in the amounts of $50,000 for the first year and $25,000 for the following year.

The intent of the Literacy Challenge Grant, entitled “The Technology Connection,” is to serve as a catalyst to ensure that all students are prepared to live and work in an increasingly technological society.

30 years ago

• A case of attempted arson and vandalism of three vehicles at the Eastern Shawnee bingo hall at the west edge of Seneca, just inside Ottawa County, Okla., took place Monday, Jan. 18. The case has been turned over to the FBI.

40 years ago

• Twenty Seneca area people recently completed a six-hour course in the ABC’s of Emergency Cardiac Care at the city hall.

• The Lost Creek CB Club will hold its regular meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the city hall. All members are urged to attend.

• A basketball pep rally will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Seneca High School. The Big 13 Conference East Division games Friday night will be with Lamar. The boys will play at home and the girls will be on the road. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

50 years ago

• Kathy Chester has been named the 1968 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow for Seneca High School. She finished first in a written knowledge and aptitude examination.

• Mr. and Mrs. Fred Beckham returned Thursday to their home in Texas after spending several days with his mother, Mrs. W.S. Beckham, and his father, who is a patient at Cardwell hospital in Stella.

(compiled by MyraGale Sexton)