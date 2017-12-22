On this date… December 21, 2017

5 years ago

• The tragic school shooting in Connecticut last week has many parents and community members wondering how safe their children are in Seneca schools.

Seneca R-7 School District officials want to assure their students, parents, and community members of the safety precautions that are taken by the teachers, principals, and faculty to keep the students at their safest each and every day they are at school.

• Bright Futures Seneca leaders and prospective volunteers met for breakfast early Saturday, Dec. 15, at Seneca High School.

• For the first time in its history, the Seneca Police Department participated in the Shop with a Cop program and raised $4,315 from private and business donors throughout Seneca, allowing officers to help 41 children in the Seneca area have a wonderful Christmas.

10 years ago

• Saturday, Dec. 15, was gray, hazy and misty, but that didn’t keep the children of Seneca from lining up on Main Street anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Seneca City Fire Department, Santa Claus, and candy during the city’s annual Christmas parade.

• The recent ice storm was one of the topics of discussion during the Monday, Dec. 17, Seneca City Council meeting. All council members were present.

• State Rep. Kevin Wilson, of the 130th District, spoke to Stacy Counts’ fourth grade class at Seneca on Thursday, Dec. 13.

15 years ago

• The sights and sounds of the holidays are all around us. Decorating, shopping, eating, and visiting are all things Missourians will enjoy during the Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s holidays.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol wishes every Missouri Citizen, and those visiting a safe and joyous season.

• The start of a new year is quickly approaching and that means one thing: it’s financial aid time again. Experts at ACT offer the following information to help families find the resources they need to complete their financial aid paperwork.

20 years ago

• The Gary L. Cummings family lost all their possessions to fire Sunday morning, Dec. 14. According to Seneca Fire Chief Rick Hogan, the blaze started from a flu fire at approximately 10:20 a.m.

• Nearly 700 students participated in the 15th English Field Day sponsored by the English department at Missouri Southern State College Friday, Dec. 5. Seneca took second place in the medium schools division.

• Registration for the 1998 spring semester at Crowder College is open to all students now through Friday, Dec. 16.

30 years ago

• Sergeant Dennis Rogers, of the Seneca Police Department, recently completed three days of training in DWI detection and investigation at the University of Missouri Law Enforcement Training Institute, Columbia.

• On Feb. 5, 1987, the Empire District Electric Company and the Area Agency on Aging implemented a joint project called “Gatekeeper” throughout Empire’s service territory. The purpose of Gatekeeper is to address the growing needs of our region’s senior citizens.

40 years ago

• Avis Lankford, Neosho route 3, has filed for election as Newton County Treasurer, a position she now holds by appointment.

Lankford was appointed to the office by Gov. Christopher Bond to replace Jann Brown, who had resigned. She took office on Jan. 4.

• Because of the Christmas holiday, the Seneca City Council has changed its regular meeting from Monday night to Tuesday, Dec. 27. The council will meet at 7 p.m. at city hall.

• A discipline problem was one of the several items of business discussed at the Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting of the Seneca R-7 School Board.

50 years ago

• One of the first Christmas cards ever published, a small (two by three-and-a-half inches) greeting printed in London in 1862 by Goodall and Son, features a robin presiding over a pastoral winter scene, framed by paper lace.

• Mr. and Mrs. Verl Pharis and children, of Tulsa, were Sunday guests of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Luther Pharis.

(compiled by MyraGale Sexton)