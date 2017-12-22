Not every story is a holiday carol, not everybody learns.

While kids playing ball, everyone had called him Eb, unable at the time to wrap their young tongues around the complete old English moniker.

Now, of course, he was Mr. Presser. Heavy on the Mister!

A taxidermist of some renown, he was presently sole proprietor of what had been a two-man partnership up until seven years ago.

In fact, Presser’s partner, Joshua Maplethorpe, had passed away on Christmas Eve, right after supper.

In the years since, Presser’s bank accounts had grown significantly. Partly because of full ownership, largely because it was said he could squeeze a nickel until the buffalo bellowed!

The quality of work remained the same, it’s just that the office was no longer maintained, nor was his house. Neither had been painted, though in desperate need.

Yards were not mown, windows not washed. And heaven help the poor Girl Scout that tried to sell him cookies!

So, it was no surprise that he’d worked the day prior to the most holy of holidays. Got home tired and hungry and there already in his living room was a stranger holding a dead squirrel.

A big red, like the ones that played in the park when he was young. Only this was still, dead still. Not prancing along elm limbs and electric lines like the ones he remembered.

For a moment he could see them as before; their chattering a pleasant background to their shooting hoops on a fall weekend.

He realized that he had “drifted off” while reminiscing, reminded himself of the task at hand. Focused on the man in his home, only he now seemed older and no longer held a squirrel.

In his lap was a black lab. The lab from his accountant’s office. He saw the dog every quarter when he met to hear how much more he was currently worth.

He didn’t know the dog’s age, just remembered it had been there when he and Joshua first engaged the man’s services. At first, he had given it treats, a practice he’d quit following since going there alone.

Even so, the dog faithfully greeted him as always. Wagged his tail and rubbed against his pant leg.

In death, the perpetual canine grin was now gone. Eb wondered why he had quit giving the playful animal treats. Chastised himself for not being able to remember the pet’s name.

Barely recalled watching his accountant and the animal play fetch one time when he’d arrived early. Wondered why he hadn’t thought to join in.

Again, he had lost focus while thinking. Again, when recovering, the visitor had once more been replaced by another image.

This time the uninvited guest had no face. Was dressed in what appeared to be a dark cape. Was holding a wooden box in his lap. On the box was a brass name tag, like the ones hunters place on the collars of their dogs.

Also like the ones Eb had used in his youth to identify his own fish stringers. Looking more closely, he could make out the initials EP. He shuddered, closed his eyes. Somehow fell asleep.

He awoke the next morning. Christmas Day. There were no signs of any visitors from the last evening.

He went to work. Made himself a note to cancel his local newspaper subscription. Didn’t like the “feel good” column they had recently added.

Eb Presser is a fine taxidermist. A good businessman. Naturally tight, content to be a bit of a “Scrooge.”

Not every story is a holiday carol, not everybody learns.

Merry Christmas!

