No suspects found following Walgreens robbery

On Friday, July 14, at about 9 a.m. Neosho police officers were dispatched to Walgreen’s in Neosho in reference to a burglary.

During the course of the investigation, investigators learned the suspect(s) entered the building at approximately 2 a.m. by breaking into the drive-thru pharmacy window on the north side of the building.

Once inside the suspect(s) broke into locked cabinets and stole several bottles of medication, most of which is believed to be narcotics. An exact inventory is currently being done by pharmacists to determine exactly what and how many drugs were taken.

At this time we currently police not have any suspects.

If anyone has any information on this burglary, please contact the Neosho Police Department at (417) 451-8012.