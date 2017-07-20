Newton County Republican Annual Free Watermelon Feed to Feature Lt. Gov. Mike Parson

The Annual Free Watermelon Feed, co-hosted by the Republican Women of Newton County and the Newton County Republican Central Committee, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at Big Spring Park in Neosho.

The Free Watermelon Feed is open to all Republicans. Ice cold watermelon, bottled water, and ice cream made in Newton County by All Aboard Ice Cream Co. will be provided — free of charge (ice cream courtesy of Committee to Elect Ron Richard). All you need to bring is your lawn chairs, appetite, and friends and neighbors.

Lt. Gov. Mike Parson is the featured speaker. Additional guest speakers may be added, and will be announced at that time.

A straw quiz will be available to those in attendance. The straw quiz will serve as entry into a drawing for prizes. Featured prizes include “Make America Great Again” hats, 12 gauge and .22 ammunition. The drawing will take place at the conclusion of the Free Watermelon Feed.

In case of rain, the Free Watermelon Feed will be moved to the Lampo Building, 500 E. Spring St., Neosho, at 6:30 p.m.