Newton County Library kicks off 2017 summer reading program

The Neosho-Newton County Library has kicked off its 2017 summer reading program called “Build a Better World.”

“We have only had two events since our kick-off but already have over 500 signed up in our reading program,” said Carrie Cline, Neosho-Newton County Library director.

Not only does the library have a children’s reading program, but it also has a teen reading program as well as an adult reading program. All reading programs are free of charge to the public.

“No matter who you are or what age, we have a reading program for you,” said Cline.

Every Wednesday through July 26 at 10 a.m. the library is having a weekly event where kids can come and be a part of activities pertaining to the summer reading program theme.

“We want people to come to our weekly events, but what we really want is for kids to be reading,” said Cline.

There is a 10-hour and 20-hour prize for those who complete those hours of reading from their summer reading log.

“We have freebee cards that can be used by the whole family from businesses in Seneca, Joplin, Granby, and Neosho,” said Cline.

“We have some people from last year, some new people, but a lot of times we do the weekly events in-house and just have a lot of fun with it.”

According to Cline, each weekly activity takes about 30-45 minutes for kids to complete.

“These activities are encouraging kids to help build a better world for themselves as well as others,” said Cline.

The teen reading program events are held on Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m. through July.

“We have several teens involved in our teen reading program as well as our adult reading program,” said Cline.

The adult reading programming meets the last Monday of every month.

“We are very excited about our summer reading program this year and hope you can make it out to see us,” said Cline.