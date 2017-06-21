Newcomer’s Club of Neosho donates to several organizations

The caring, giving heart of the Flowerbox City Newcomer’s Club of Neosho culminated in a recent dispersion of money to several organizations.

The club is a social-service organization of women from in and around the community and has a catering group. They cater events throughout the year and, after expenses, the group donates all proceeds back to the community.

This year money was given to Habitat For Humanity, the Neosho-Newton County Library, Neosho High School Speech and Debate Team, Neosho FFA, and Senior Center for senior care.

Members also contribute monthly to various causes such as the Back Pack Program, Help Center, Restoration Life Center, New Visions and Care Net.

In addition, a $1,000 scholarship is given and $300 paid to send a girl to Girls State.

The club meets monthly on the second Monday at 12 p.m. at First Christian Church on Oak Ridge Drive.

For information on catering, call Janet Penn at (417) 592-6327.