Newcomer’s Club goes back in time and rides the orphan train

On Monday, March 12, members of the Flowerbox City Newcomer’s Club went back in time with speaker Viola Wolfford and rode the orphan train.

Due to world disasters, (famine and disease), there was mass immigration to America. Just between 1841 and 1860 America welcomed 4,311,465 immigrants.

The east coast was not able to handle this inundation. Poverty, poor sanitation, disease, squalor, and crime caused thousands of deaths. The few orphanages that existed were overcrowded. Orphans and abandoned children were forced to live on the streets.

In 1852 the Children’s Aid Society was founded by Charles Loring Brace. From this evolved the orphan trains.

By “placing out” the children away from the east coast, he felt they had a better chance to survive.

Agents went ahead and interviewed families who signed contracts to raise, care for, feed, and educate the children and take them to church.

Neosho was a depot for this orphan train.

Between 1854 and 1929, at least 300,000 children were placed into homes. This was the forerunner of modern foster care.