New Neosho looking good

First I noticed there were two new high and handsome flagpoles outside the civic center. I may even be persuaded to refer to the City Auditorium as the “Civic” just as its sign designates, but it is under a protest for proper grammar.

Nevertheless, whoever got the new flag poles established, thank you.

The next wonder I see are huge, tall cranes at work expanding the Neosho-Newton County Library. In my mind nothing says progress like adding library space. Congratulations to those who forged ahead with this project.

Many streets have been recently smoothed out with asphalt, which is delightful to drive on and lovely to look at. The parking lines on the square almost look like modern art adding to the beauty of our square.

We are so fortunate to have a square for congregating as a community on the many events carried out there. Something about a square speaks to togetherness.

Renovations of buildings, three cafes, service businesses, apartments, lawyers, accountants, and the new offices of the Newton County courthouse are beautiful upgrades.

Even buildings running off the square have perked up. Flower Box Bakery is tripling the kitchen baking space. I applaud all entities improving their properties. You are setting a high standard that others will strive to meet. This is happening and I love it.

The park has looked pretty and welcoming all year and soon it will sport the lights of Christmas. It is a place of pretty pleasures.

I am also delighted to see the happy faces of other backgrounds and nationalities in our neighborhoods, churches, and schools. It will be to our credit to be a welcoming community just as it is a credit to those who choose to live here and become a part of Neosho.

What would we do without our Thai, Oriental, Mexican and other Hispanic restaurants?

I am also proud to say that the population of students at Crowder College also has the new look of globalization. The growth of the look and the landscaping of Crowder is another point of pride for us all.

This week the college’s art and design department took ownership of a brand new big press for a new department designated for print making. This does not mean a newspaper press, but a press for woodblock prints, silk screening and lithographs.

I am so grateful that Neosho has many citizens with a strong appreciation of the arts and a sense of beauty in home landscaping.

This week we are celebrating our veterans in many ways and places. I like to think that when our armed forces are in harm’s way, it is the home places like Neosho that they deem worthy of defending.

We need to deserve their service. This is Thanksgiving month and a time that we must give thanks for we ARE BLESSED.

May it always be so.

(Judy Haas Smith lives in Neosho.)