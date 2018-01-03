Neosho Wrestling takes 6th at KC Invitational Stampede

The Neosho High School wrestling team competed Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15-16, at the Kansas City Invitational Stampede. The Wildcats’ 496 points earned them sixth place out of 40 teams invited from across the country, over 100 points more than class 3 rival Platte County, who ended up in 14th place. Neosho’s strong finish was helped by the following individual performances: Cayden Auch, third (106); Kolton Sanders, 14th (113); Trenton Young, eighth (132); Braxton Barnes, sixth (138); Joey Williams, second (182); Zane Persinger, 11th (195); and Adrian Hitchcock, second (295).

