Neosho steals the show at the 2018 Central Ozark Conference

Neosho played host to the 2018 Central Ozark Conference – Large wrestling championship Saturday, Jan. 27. The Neosho Wildcats walked away with the team title accumulating 253 points, significantly ahead of Ozark with 163.5 points and Carthage with 160 points. Neosho also had six conference champions: Cayden Auch (106), Trenton Young (132), Braxton Barnes (138), Drayke Perry (170), Joey Williams (182), and Adrian Hitchcock (285). Other placers included: Kolton Sanders (113), second; Brady Franklin (120), fourth; Bret Camerer (126), third; Jeremiah Larson (145), second; Alex Rathman (152), third; Keaton Sanders (160), seventh; Caleb Elliot (195), fifth; and Zane Persinger (220), second.

