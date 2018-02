Even with only eight state qualifiers, the Neosho High school wrestling team took the Class 3 District 3 title over the weekend with 213 points, easily outpacing second place Carthage with 157.5 points. Neosho had five district champions: Trenton Young (132), Drayke Perry (170), Joey Williams (182), Zane Persinger (220), and Adrian Hitchcock (285). Other state qualifiers include: Cayden Auch (106), second; Kolton Sanders (113), third; and Braxton Barnes (138), second.

