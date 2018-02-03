Neosho School District Superintendent Honor Roll for first semester of 2017-2018

The Neosho School District has released its Superintendent Honor Roll for the first semester of the 2017-18 academic year.

Neosho High School

• Seniors — Brett Cole, Ethan Coon, Tyler Eads, Tori Frazier, Jarvis Funk, Olivia Garren, Emma Hardage, Hayden Houk, Julia Houk, Caitlyn Jordan, Gavin Kelley, Kai Kelso, Yeej Lee, Kelsie Matthews, James McNeill, Alexis Mercado, Ryan Nix, Brent Olson, Brittney Rothwell, Tyler Sarratt, Lydia Scott, Jared Scribner, Ashley Talley, Samuel Townsend, Fabian Vega, Ashley Weems, Tyler Whipkey, Lindsay Whitworth, and Joseph Williams.

• Juniors — Allie Barber, Emaili Bartlett, Miranda Beets, Shannon Boland, Emily Evans, Derek Ferguson, Donnie Fox, Vanessa Heckmaster, Jade Humphrey, Kaden King, Jenna Kinkade, Hanna Lett, Leah Reed, Amber Shepeard, Abby Shields, Hannah Shoemaker, Cheyenne Sparlin, and Theresa VanPelt.

Students must receive all A’s

• Sophomores — Meadow Bartlett, Connor Burghart, Joseph Butler, Destiny Colston, Samuel Cook, Brecia Daniel, Kyndall Davidson, Emily Galbraith, Megan Geller, Kiyah Gilmore, Dora Gilreath, Kelsi Glover, Chelsey Harris, Morgan Haskins, Cooper Hayes, Emma Holcomb, Matthew Houk, Jennie Hubbard, Gage Kelley, Lilli Lahman, Sarah Martinez, Dylan McNeill, Dawson Mock, Samantha Ortiz, Audrey Paige, Mackenzie Shields, and Emma Tribbey.

Students must receive all A’s

Enrolled in six or more classes

• Freshmen — Charlotte Boettler, Jayden Browning, Gabriel Bullock, Abbygayle Burns, Daylen Cobb, Abigail Cooley, Jeremiah Enlow, Nicole Fears, Dana Gilreath, Abigail Jarvis, Andrea Johnson, Evian Keels, Brylee King, Jeremiah Larson, Matt Lee, Alyssa Long, Kaley Lowe, Antonio Marroquin, Amber Miller, Trinity Morgan, Raeann Moss, Anna Rhoades, Rylee Schroeder, and Sasha Stanko.