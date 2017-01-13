Neosho R-5 preparing for bad weather

It appears Mother Nature may bless us with winter toward the end of the week and into the weekend.

Each year I think we may be blessed with a reprieve from the snow and ice, then I wake up and remember I live in Missouri!

On a more serious note, as Superintendent, winter weather brings with it stressful times. The desire is to have the students in school and everything operating and moving ahead on schedule.

The reality is that we can only do what the weather and road conditions will allow us to do. I want to reassure everyone that should this inclement weather hit, transportation director Michelle Embry, transportation administrative assistant Cathy Bohannon, and assistant superintendent Tim Crawley, along with myself, will spend a great deal of time driving the roads of the District and meeting to determine the conditions, and ultimately our ability to get our students to and from school safely.

District custodians and maintenance workers always work feverishly each day to clean parking lots and sidewalks in order to make sure they are safe for our students, team, and the patrons coming to our buildings.

Hopefully this round of proposed weather will pass over us and we leave Neosho unaffected. However, rest can assured we will always do our best to make sure our students and team are safe and we are in school learning whenever possible.

Should there be a need to call off school we will make sure to communicate it as early as possible through our social media outlets, the NSD App, website, automated calling system, television, and radio stations.

I want to take a moment to say thank you to the community for all of the support that is shown to Neosho School District. I have been in many communities and can honestly say that the support I see here for the students and the school is above and beyond.

I realize we may not say it enough but please know we think it often.

Have a GREAT rest of the week – stay warm and safe!

By Dan Decker

(Dan Decker is superintendent of the Neosho R-5 School District. He can be reached at 451-8600 or deckerdan@neoshor5.org.)