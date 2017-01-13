Neosho Junior High bands succeed at Honor band auditions

Over the weekend the Neosho Junior High bands had 49 students audition out of over 600 students at Joplin High School for the Southwest Missouri Music Educator’s Association Honor Band auditions.

“Our program broke another school record which was set last year. Last year we had 24 students make the band,” said Dan Duffield, NHS band director.

This year the school district had 27 successful students making the band (five of which earned first chair overall) and an additional six listed as an honorable mention alternate spot.

Seventh grade

• Ashley McNeill – Flute (first chair overall).

• Hailey McNeill – Flute.

• Lane Osborn – Clarinet.

• Eric Renner – Clarinet.

• Ryan Kidd – Clarinet.

• Kiara Schibi – Alto sax.

• Chandler Pittman – Baritone.

• Tristan Clanton – Percussion.

Eighth grade

• Abigail Cooley – Flute.

• Trinity Morgan – Flute.

• Melia Robertson – Flute.

• Nikki Fears – Oboe (first chair overall).

• Daylen Cobb – Clarinet (first chair overall).

• Garret Huff – Clarinet.

• Courtney Wheeler – Clarinet.

• Charlotte Boettler – Clarinet.

• Brylee King – Clarinet.

• MaKayla Hall – Alto sax.

• Jeremiah Larson – Trumpet.

• Nathan Jackson – Trumpet.

• Ryan Cargile – Trombone.

• Kim Goff – Baritone (first chair overall) and tuba.

• Blake Garwood – Percussion (first chair overall).

• Colten Condreay – Percussion.

• Lizbeth Granados – Percussion.

• Serenity Mayfield – Percussion.

Honorable mention alternates are:

• Christian Garcia – Flute.

• Isabella Williams – Flute.

• Colin Ortiz – Alto.

• Harrison Slinkard – Trumpet.

• Molly Burr – Percussion.

• Dylan Keaton – Percussion.

These students will travel to Webb City on Saturday, Jan. 14, for a clinic in the morning and concert that afternoon.

“We are extremely proud of the work all the students put in on these auditions,” said Duffield.