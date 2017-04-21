Neosho High School FFA Plant Sale

The Neosho High School FFA greenhouse will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, for the general public to purchase a variety of bedding plants, including petunias, periwinkle, geraniums, sweet potato vine, marigolds, coleus, impatiens, and angel wing begonia. They’re also selling mixed variety baskets for $15 each or two for $25, ferns, spider plants, wandering jews for $13 each or two for $20. Vegetables are $1.50, including tomatoes and peppers. For more information, please call Kelin Kruse, FFA advisor, at 451-8669 or email krusekelin@neoshosd.org.

