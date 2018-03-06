Neosho dominates at FBLA conference

Jimmy Sexton March 5, 2018 No Comments

Neosho High School (NHS) students competed at the Future Business Leaders of America District 17 Leadership Conference on February 14, 2018.

NHS was well represented with several teams/individuals scoring very high. Many of the competitors qualified for the State Leadership Conference to be held April 8-10 in Springfield.

Results for district competition:

• Brittney Rothwell — Second place, Accounting I (State Qualifier).

• Logan Vaughan — First place, Business Calculations  (State Qualifier).

• Christian Bynum — Second place, Client Service.

• Hayden Houk — Third place, Economics (State Qualifier).

• Bretton Cole — Second place, Impromptu Speaking.

• Kyndall Davidson — Fourth place, Introduction to Business Communication (State Qualifier).

• Joseph Butler — First place, Introduction to Business Communication (State Qualifier).

• Joseph Butler — Second place, Introduction to Business Procedures (State Qualifier).

• Joseph Butler — Second place, Introduction to Public Speaking.

• Oliver Bopp — Second place, Marketing.

• Hayden Houk — Third place, Public Speaking.

• Rafferty Brown — Fifth place, Securities and Investments (State Qualifier).

• Oliver Bopp — Fourth place, Securities and Investments (State Qualifier).

• Logan Vaughan — Third place, Securities and Investments (State Qualifier).

• Kyle Wood — Third place, Sports and Entertainment Management.

• Team of Kelsi Glover & Samantha Ortiz — Fourth place, Business Ethics.

• Team of Kelsi Glover & Samantha Ortiz — Third place, Social Media Campaign.

