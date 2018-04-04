Neosho debate squad wins district speech tourney

The Neosho High School speech and debate squad won the district speech tournament held at Republic High School on March 17, beating 20 other schools.

In addition to winning the district championship, nine students qualified for the national tournament with the possibility of more qualifying when Neosho hosts the District Congressional Debate Tournament on April 6.

The top two in each event qualified for nationals, which will be held in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., in June.

Students qualifying for the national tournament and their placings were:

• Dana Stanko, first place in U.S. Extemp.

• Kayla Dubois, first place in International Extemp.

• Emily Velasco, first place in Original Oratory.

• Brent Olson, first place in Lincoln-Douglas Debate and second place in U.S. Extemp.

• Hayden Houk, second place in Lincoln-Douglas Debate.

• Brianna Keho, second place in Informative Speaking.

• Madelyn Enlow, second place in Program Oral Interpretation.

• Emma Hardage and Jada Twitchell, second place in Policy Debate.

Other students who competed at the tournament and placed in their events were:

• Kelsi Glover, third place in International Extemp.

• Abby Burns and Garrett Musgrave, third place in Policy Debate.

• Shelby Grace, fourth place in Original Oratory.

• Jennie Hubbard, fourth place in International Extemp.

• Ragan Neece, fourth place in Dramatic Interp.

• Gabee Rainwater, fifth place in Original Oratory.

• Cooper Hayes, fifth place in International Extemp.

• Chelsi Cargile and Derrick Matheny, fifth place in Duo Interp.

• Madelyn Enlow, sixth place in Dramatic Interp.

• Kelsi Glover and Samantha Ortiz, seventh place in Public Forum Debate.

• Kayla Dubois, seventh place in Original Oratory.