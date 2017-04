Hundreds of children and their families from the four-state area joined park rangers on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at George Washington Carver National Monument for National Junior Ranger Day. The kids took part in activities including learning about the life of George Washington Carver through a new Junior Ranger activity booklet and a special tour. Kids also made their own arts and crafts from recyclable materials as well as learn about old-fashioned toys and games.

