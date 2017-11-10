National education week is November 13-17

The Clyde R. Burdick American Legion Auxiliary Unit 163-Neosho recognizes there’s more to education than just the three “Rs” (reading, writing and arithmetic).

Such as:

• A — Administration, art, answers, attention, and athletics.

• B — Bus drivers, building and grounds, books, band, basketball, and baseball.

• C — Coaches, college, computers, classes, choir, curriculum, cross country, communication, and cheerleading.

• D — Devotion, discipline, development, drama, and dance.

• E — Early childhood development, elementary school, encouragement, experience, and electives.

• F — Food service, Future Farmers of America (FFA), Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Future Homemakers of America (FHA), football, fine arts, and field trips.

• G — Guidance counselors, General Education Degree, grades, grade point average, graduation, golf, and government.

• H — History, health, help, hope, homework, and high school.

• I — Information technicians, instruction, incentives, inspiration, and intermediate/middle schools.

• J — Janitors and junior high.

• K — Keys to success, kindergarten, and kindness.

• L — Library, learning, listening, and language arts.

• M — Maintenance, mathematics, and music.

• N — Nurses, National Honor Society, and nurturing.

• O — Office staff and orchestra.

• P — Principals, paraprofessionals, paper, pens, pencils, physical education, practical arts, and playground.

• Q — Questions and quality character building.

• R — Resources, Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), recess, and recreation.

• S — Secretaries, security officers, special education, speech and debate, study, school spirit, soccer, softball, social studies, and science.

• T — Teachers, track and field, and technology.

• U — Understanding.

• V — Value, volleyball, and vocabulary.

• W — Wrestling and wisdom.

• X — Exams, extra curricular activities, and extra credit.

• Y — Yellow buses and yearbook.

• Z — Zeal.

And so much more.

The Legion gives its sincere appreciation to Crowder College, all christian schools, Diamond, East Newton, Neosho, Seneca and Westview schools, and all men and women devoted to education.

By Ellen Arnce