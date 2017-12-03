MoDOT promotes MADD red ribbon campaign to urge sober driving

To show support for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will “tie one on” this holiday season – a red ribbon, that is.

Fleet vehicles statewide will display the iconic red ribbon, tied on to support MADD’s longest-running and most-visible public awareness project.

During the campaign, MADD volunteers ask drivers in the community to display MADD red ribbons on their vehicles. The ribbons symbolize a pledge not to drive impaired and, instead, opt for one of the many other choices in the quest to arrive home safely.

“We’re honored to join in this safety initiative,” said MoDOT Highway Safety Director Bill Whitfield. “Historically, holiday travel is a deadly time on our nation’s roadways.”

In 2016, 219 people were killed and 666 seriously injured in crashes that involved at least one substance-impaired driver.

Tie One On For Safety and these red ribbons remind individuals that driving impaired is a choice they make. Each crash, each injury and each death is 100 percent preventable.

Driving demands 100 percent of our attention and there are many options to avoid driving impaired: designate a driver, call a cab, friend, Uber or Lyft, or take public transportation.

Make your holiday season a memorable one by making it home safely. Never drive impaired or distracted by a cell phone, and always wear your safety belt – it’s your best defense in a traffic crash.