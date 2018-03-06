MoDOT faces poor employee morale, strained resources

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has a morale problem, said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna.

The department spends more than $25 million a year on employee turnover costs alone.

The problem is magnified considering the department’s chronic lack of resources, which partially is why the turnover rate is so high.

That creates a vicious cycle, McKenna said in his annual report to the Joint Committee on Transportation Oversight on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

“Turnover comes at a cost, a cost that policymakers should be aware of,” said McKenna.

Although McKenna repeatedly assured the committee that MoDOT isn’t facing a crisis, he painted a picture of a department that is strained for funding.

Last October, a committee of lawmakers and private citizens recommended raising Missouri’s gas tax, the lowest in the nation, to fund infrastructure.

About $655 million is needed to address high-priority repairs, according to the “Citizen’s Guide to Transportation Funding in Missouri,” a document created by the department that lays out the financial problems MoDOT faces.

After McKenna’s report, State Rep. Glen Kolkmeyer, R-Odessa, asked him to clarify how funds are allocated to different parts of the state.

Other lawmakers echoed his sentiment, bringing up infrastructure problems in their own districts.

“I don’t see anything that comes past Wentzville,” said State Rep. Karla May, D-St. Louis.

“We have huge limitations on funding,” McKenna said, referring May and Kolkmeyer to the Citizen’s Guide on Transportation Funding in Missouri.

McKenna said allocating funds is based on safety needs, preservation of the existing transportation system and the distribution of discretionary funding.

“We objectively and fairly distribute dissatisfaction throughout the entire state with transportation,” McKenna said, prompting laughter from committee members.

“I hate to say it. I’d rather be spreading satisfaction, but because of the limitation of funding, we are more spreading dissatisfaction. What different regions of the state believe is that their level of dissatisfaction is unique.”