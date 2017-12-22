Missouri Department of Health approves continuation of services for WIC

The Newton County Health Department (NCHD) has announced that a contract to continue to provide WIC (Women, Infants & Children) services for federal 2018 fiscal year has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health.

Under the terms of the contract, the NCHD will be able to serve 1,389 people eligible for WIC every month.

People interested in enrolling in the WIC program may call the NCHD at (417) 451-3743 or stop by the health department at 812 W. Harmony in Neosho. The hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m,, Monday thru Friday. Participants are seen by appointment.

A WIC clinic is held one day each month in Seneca and one day each month in Granby. Two clinics with extended hours are held each month at the Health Department. Appointments for any of these clinics may be made by calling or stopping by the health department.

Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is a special supplemental nutrition program that provides services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to their fifth birthday based on nutritional risk and income eligibility.

The primary services provided are health screening, risk assessment, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding promotion and referrals to health care. Supplemental food is provided at no cost to participants.

Program eligibility is partially based on income guidelines. Income must be at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level. The maximum monthly income levels for a family of three is $3,149, and for a family of four the maximum monthly income level is $3,793.

WIC provides, at no cost, specific nutritious supplemental foods and nutrition education to pregnant and postpartum women and teens, infants, and children up to age 5 who meet the WIC income guidelines and are determined to be at nutritional risk.

In accordance with program guidelines, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is required to notify the public annually of WIC information through a public notification that informs the public of the availability of WIC program benefits, discusses the eligibility criteria for participation and gives the location of local agencies operating the WIC program.