Merry Makers working on various projects

The April meeting of the Merry Makers FCE Club was held Monday, April 10.

The meeting was held at the Angus Branch Steakhouse in Monett. There were 10 of our members in attendance.

The Southwest District Advisory meeting was held in the morning and our club meeting in the afternoon.

Carol Renner made cinnamon rolls to go with the coffee in the morning. Most everyone chose the buffet for lunch. Our place mats had been made from the furniture material that is donated to our club. This is one of our projects using recyclable items.

Two pillows were given as door prizes. They were made using the material, too. Erline provided the place favors. They were plastic eggs filled with candy.

Plans were made for the Spring District meeting on April 24 at the Webster County Extension Center in Marshfield, Mo. Our club is responsible for the silent auction. The program will be on water quality.

Our program on life choices was presented by Nola and Ruth. Each one attending received a booklet on Life Choices. Everyone should have advance directives. As they mentioned, it truly is a gift to let our loved ones know our wishes after we pass away. It was a very interesting and informative program.

In old business, Ruth read the minutes of the last meeting and they were approved. Then she gave the treasurer’s report. Members are continuing to bring in empty pill boxes for the veterinary. This is a part of our recycling program.

We discussed what type of items to bring in for our Christmas vet program. We’ll have a work day in the fall to make the gift bundles for Tina to take to Mt. Vernon for the veterans.

In new business, the Spring District meeting will be held in Marshfield on April 24. Several members planned to attend. Lanie Wolfe, the 4th grade student who had won the essay contest on Caring, was planning on attending with her mother. She would receive her awards from our state president.

Lanie received a 1st place in county, a 1st in district and a 3rd in state. Our club will be testing beans and legume recipes soon. On Saturday, April 29, there will be an art fundraiser held at Jolly Mill. Our club plans on setting up a booth to sell cookbooks.

The meeting was then adjourned. Our next meeting is set for May 9 at the home of Van Stufflebeam. The program will be on domestic violence. We are to bring toiletry samples, old eye glasses, or old phones to donate.

We still have a few cookbooks left. If anyone would like one, call Sharon at (417) 592-4845.

By Sharon Breedlove