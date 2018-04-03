Merry Makers in March 2018

The Merry Makers’ FCE Extension Club held their March meeting at the home of Erline Hoeppner in Newtonia on Tuesday, March 13.

Eleven members attended the meeting. Those in attendance were: Sharon Breedlove, Beverly Caywood, Doris Everett, Erline Hoeppner, Ruth Hunke, Eloise Kitchen, Jo McLemore, Nola McMillen, Nancy Stipp, Van Stufflebeam and Sharon Thomas.

The meeting was opened up with the pledges to the American and the Missouri flags. Then Sharon Breedlove read the minutes to the February meeting and Ruth gave the treasurer’s report.

We discussed old business next. We still have about 100 cookbooks to sell. Our volunteer hours and what we have recycled in 2017 are to be turned in by March 15.

Nola has sent in reports to the state on Leadership, Action and Education. The fourth grade essay winner was Emma Davidson.

Under new business, we will have a workday March 27 at 10 a.m. at Ruth’s house. We will be working on the book bags for the preschoolers and holiday door decorations for the Granby House.

Ruth had written a letter to Scholastic Books asking for some books to fill our book bags. We would like to put three books in each bag and to have them made so each one has theirs by summer break.

Scholastic sent us about 150 books. We will need 20 bags for Granby, 20 for Triway and 20 for the special needs class at East Newton High School. We also would like to put a tablet and pencils in each bag.

The Spring District Advisory meeting will be held April 9 at Dorothy Shull’s home in Carthage. The Spring District meeting will be held Saturday, April 28, at the Methodist Church in Carthage.

The meal will be provided by the church and will cost between $6 or $6.50. The theme is “Journey with FCE.” At the meeting, the fourth grade essay winner will receive her award.

The Child Advocacy Day is April 3. Ruth has made a doll for this.

The Southwest State Conference is held Aug. 27-29. The theme is “Find Joy in the Journey 2018.” We are responsible for 30 table favors and two table decorations.

After the business meeting, Sharon Breedlove presented the monthly program. The program was on Aging in Place – Aging Well. After the program, our meeting was adjourned.

Erline served delicious cookies and a bowl of fruit. Our next regular meeting will be April 10 at Nancy Stipp’s in Granby. The meeting will start at 1 p.m.

Hope to see everyone there.

By Sharon Breedlove