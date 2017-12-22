Merry Makers cookbook sales soar

The Merry Makers’ FCE Club met Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Angus Steakhouse in Monett for their Dec. meeting.

This meeting was a Christmas party with their spouses and friends.

Those in attendance were: Sharon Breedlove and husband Bill, Doris Everett and her niece Sherry Laughlin, Erline Hoeppner, Lee House and husband Roy D., Ruth Hunke and husband Delmar, Eloise Kitchen, Leanor Landreth, Jo McLemore, Nola McMillen and husband Jerry, Nancy Stipp, Van Stufflebeam, Sharon Thomas and husband Gorton, and Tina Walden and husband Ernie.

After our dinner, we had a short business meeting. Tina reported on the gifts she had taken to the veterans at the veteran’s home in Mt. Vernon. These were the gifts the club had gathered for her to take.

These gifts were used for their holiday shopping for their families. They were so thankful and grateful to all of us. It blessed us all to be able to do it.

Our cookbook sales have gone well. There still are a few more to sell. They sell for $10. Let us know if you would like to buy one.

Our next meeting is our organizational meeting to plan for our new club year. We will meet at the New-Mac meeting room at 10 a.m. on Jan. 3rd. We will bring the broccoli recipes that we had tried out for the MFA.

We were reminded to have our volunteer hours and recycling sheets ready to be turned in at this meeting.

The 4th grade essay papers on citizenship are to be turned in, too. These are to be about 50 words and they are to draw a picture with it. Our business meeting was then adjourned.

After the business meeting, Sharon Breedlove led the group by playing some games. It was a fun night for all in attendance.

By Sharon Breedlove