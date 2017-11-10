McCready wins songwriting award

William Bert “Doc” McCready attended the Josie Independent Music Awards on Sept. 17 and received the Gospel/Country Gospel Song of the Year award for co-writing the song “Hello Hallelujah” with Kimberly Smoak at the Dreams of Music City in Nashville, Tenn.

The song is currently playing on Country Blast Radio in the Nashville area.

McCready started playing guitar and singing at a very young age under the instruction of his mother on the singing, and his uncles on the guitar.

“With time I was singing and playing guitar with my uncles at family reunions, but what rally inspired me was listening to my uncles play and sing with the Johnny Lee Wills radio show in Tulsa,” said McCready.

In high school, McCready started writing songs of poetry and dreaming of Nashville, Music City, and of the heartland.

McCready went on to attend Northeastern State College in Tahlequah, Okla., and formed a band while there.

“Our first venue was a bar downtown and we not only did we get paid for the singing and playing, but the people were nice enough to pack our tip jar. The longer we played the more the tip jar held as the evening wore on,” said McCready.

Even though Nashville was still in the mind of McCready, he was accepted into dental school at the University of Missouri at Kansas City, and there another band was formed.

After graduation, McCready opened his own dental practice in Joplin, leaving little time for music.

As time went on he attended music jams and got together with some artists and musicians and played bass guitar for other bands for venues and casinos around the Grand Lake area in Oklahoma and the four-state areas of Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma and Missouri.

McCready and his son, Rich, formed a three-man band after McCready asked him to sit in with a band in Seneca that was playing bass guitar in.

“The audience loved him. Bookings started to appear and the pay was better,” said McCready.

Rich and McCready played at several venues.

“Rich went on to Nashville and signed a contract with Magnatone Records, became an outstanding artist and was nominated in five categories for the County Music Awards,” said McCready.

The “Lost Creek” band was very popular in singing folk, country, pop and rock and roll of the 50’s and 60’s but was put to a halt when McCready entered graduate school at UMKC in periodontal surgery.

Over the years McCready and his band booked some venues not knowing the reputation of the place and not knowing the outcome of the night.

“Some of the venues we actually needed a screen of chicken wire when people became inebriated and mad at each other on the dance floor. Looking back, those times were sometimes horrendous but very memorable and funny,” said McCready.

“I am now 79 years old and have had the opportunity to meet many great, talented, unselfish people in the music business who wish to help and be a part of the new music of today and help young new artists.”

McCready still plays music, performs, and records in the studio.

“Most of it was achieved with the help of my business manager, my wife, and my son who had faith in me and I owe them for all the joy it produced,” said McCready.