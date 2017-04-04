Mary Hailey

Mary Evelyn Hailey, 95, of Joplin, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017. She was born in Harlon, Iowa on August 26, 1921.

Services will be held Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Wellspring Church in Webb City. Pastor Scott Smith will officiate. Interment will follow in the New Salem Cemetery.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation at the church beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, Mo.