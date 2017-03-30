Martha N. Sanderson, 82, of Neosho, died March 23, 2017, at Freeman Hospital in Neosho following a short illness.

She was born January 2, 1935, in Stratton, Mississippi, the daughter of T.W. and Maggie (Mayes) Thornton. She moved to the Neosho area in 1969 from California and was a homemaker.

Martha and Raymond Sanderson were married on September 5, 1953, and he preceded her in death on June 4, 1999. She is survived by: three children, Melba Warren of Big Island, HI, Tammie McCool of Goodman, Mo., and Tim Sanderson of Neosho, Mo.; a quiver of beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three siblings, David Thornton, Buddy Thornton and Jo Ann Monk, all of the state of Mississippi.

A private family graveside service was held Monday, March 27, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Neosho Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Rocky Tash officiating.

Contributions in memory of Martha may be made to Hope Kitchen, c/o Clark Funeral Home, P.O. Box 66, Neosho, MO 64850. Services were under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.