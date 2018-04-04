March winners of the Neosho Senior Center bridge tournament

This month’s winners of the Neosho Senior Center bridge tournament are: first place, Dave Marty with 9,290 points; second place, Bob Hagood with 7,220 points; third place, Aleta Platner with 6,750 points; fourth place, Myrna McCrary with 6,390 points; fifth place, Jeff Haas with 6,730 points; sixth place, Gerald Hughes with 5,480 points; seventh place, Margaret Sims with 5,440 points; eighth place, Nancy Call with 5,400 points; ninth place, Carol Engelbrecht with 5,380 points; and bad card day was Dwight Bennett.

