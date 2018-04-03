Maintaining the beauty of attractive plants can be hard work

When it comes to attractive plants on lawns and in flower gardens, beauty doesn’t have to be imported from elsewhere. Native varieties work well, too.

Many of the grasses and flowers that adorn our yards are exotic species – plants that were brought here from other parts of the world.

Maintaining the beauty of these plants is often a high-maintenance job. Many exotic species require high amounts of water, fertilizer, pesticides or some other type of labor-intensive chore that takes more of your time – and money – than you had originally intended.

An increasing number of people are realizing that native plants – the trees, flowers, and grasses that were here to begin with – can be just as beautiful to look at and a lot less trouble to grow.

People can learn more about using native plants at the Native Plant Sale and Workshops that will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center.

In addition to featuring a number of regional businesses that will be selling native plants, this event will also feature several guest speakers that will discuss benefits of incorporating native plants into landscaping strategies.

Native plants are a good choice for landscaping whether you have a small plot in the city or large acreage in the country. Increasing environmental awareness, a desire to connect with nature on a personal level and limited time to devote to home landscape and land management projects are reasons to turn to natural landscaping alternatives.

The plants and patterns that occur naturally in our prairies, forests, savannas, wetlands and glades can give us good landscaping ideas about what we can do around our homes.

There are many benefits associated with a well-planned, diverse native landscape. One of these is wildlife attraction. The songbirds, butterflies, small reptiles and mammals that you go to parks and other publicly owned facilities to see can often be enticed to your backyard with the proper plantings.

These plants provide food, nesting and other habitat essentials required by these animals. Those instinctual needs will draw a variety of wildlife to specific plants whether they’re growing at a nature center or in your backyard.

As mentioned above, native plants usually require much less care than exotics. The reason for this is simple; millions of years of evolution have adapted these plants to the conditions found here.

That means they’ve grown accustomed to the soil, weather, insect pests and many of the other factors that affect plant growth in the Ozarks.

Exotic plants have few of these inherent adaptations and, as a result, can often only be sustained through extensive “life-support” procedures such as heavy watering, fertilization or pest-control applications.

Native plants come in many shapes, colors and forms. Those interested in growing indigenous plants have a wide variety of flowers, shrubs, grasses, small trees and large trees from which to choose.

The best natural landscaping plan is one that involves a mixture of plant types, but space can be a limiting factor and, if it is – that’s still all right. Native plants can work for you, whether you have 10 acres on the edge of town or a single flowerbed alongside your driveway.

Some people shy away from native landscaping techniques because they think a native-plant landscape will have a rougher, “woollier” appearance than the well-manicured flower beds to which they’re accustomed.

That’s not necessarily a fair criticism, because you still control the neatness of your plantings. Just because you have native plants doesn’t mean that you can’t mow, weed-eat, edge and do all the other aesthetic maintenance procedures that are done with exotic plantings.

No registration is required for the April 7 native plant event at the Springfield Nature Center. The Grow Native program, which is a Missouri Prairie Foundation program that’s supported by the Missouri Department of Conservation, also contains excellent information about how native plants can fit into your backyard design schemes.

More information about the program can be found at your nearest Department of Conservation office or on the Grow Native website, www.grownative.org.

(Francis Skalicky works for the Missouri Department of Conservation in southwest Missouri. He can be reached at 417-895-6880.)