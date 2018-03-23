Look around… what do you see?

My husband, Charles, and I moved to Century Village in Neosho in 1971. I was impressed by the Flower Box City and all the flower boxes everywhere. I still am.

It’s not just the flower boxes, it’s the square, Big Spring Park, an interesting history and so much more. I’m writing this to infuse the news with positive comments and stir up good memories.

A lady from the Welcome Wagon Club brought us a basket full of goodies and made us feel right at home.

In 1989, the club disassociated with the national Welcome Wagon organization and formed an independent non-profit group called the Flower Box City Newcomer’s Club. They actively raise funds only to give that money back to the community.

We still lived at Century Village when the tornado came roaring through in 1975. I remember a community that pulled together, picked up the pieces and started over.

That tornado forced us to move. We chose a house that was northeast of the drive-in. You couldn’t hear the sound, but we watched the cartoons and a few movies from our back porch.

In ’75, we watched cows and calves in the surrounding fields. We now have a tower, traffic and Lowe’s to watch. A dear friend taught our children to skate at the skating rink where Taco Bell is now. Of course, the drive-in and that skating rink are long gone.

Neosho is a growing city with a vision. Everywhere I look, I remember what it was like in 1971 and see what it is today.

I remember working at Sale Hospital when it became Freeman Neosho, and it continues to change and improve. The renovation and expansion of Neosho/Newton County Library prompted me to become a Friend of the Library last year.

I was proud to see our son graduate Neosho High School in 1989 and our daughter in 1991. Except for Central, South and Goodman elementary schools, all Neosho schools are new, or renovated since 1971. Soon, Goodman Elementary will rise up from the ravages of the 2017 tornado.

We are blessed to have Crowder College, a college that continues to grow to meet demands of higher education.

The Lutheran, First Baptist, Calvary Baptist, Abundant Life Assembly, Methodist and Rocketdyne Church of Christ are just some of the new or expanded places to worship.

The fish hatchery has become an even more beautiful jewel where kids, veterans and seniors enjoy fishing derbies and endangered species of fish are being brought back from that status.

Gone is the Humane Shelter and a new no-kill sanctuary Faithful Friends Animal Advocates has opened. Our grandsons love to ride their bikes at Bicentennial Park and fish at Morse Park. Fast food in all flavors abounds.

Tourists have many great places to stay. Friends of the Flag make sure Old Glory waves from its lofty height at the intersection of Highways 60 and 59.

A new Interstate 49 borders us on the west. The work by the TDD and MoDOT has made transportation safer and easier. This just scratches the surface of our history since 1971.

Charles worked at Rocketdyne/Continental/Sabreliner/Premier Turbines and we weathered the layoffs and strikes before he retired in 2004.

Seeing the empty building and parking lot now breaks my heart but I am encouraged by new industry and construction elsewhere. We’ve watched growth all around us.

To be honest, I have not always embraced the changes. When our little dead-end dirt road was extended, widened and paved for truck access to industry and businesses, I wasn’t particularly happy, but now I enjoy the fast access to Walmart and town.

I tend to see the glass half full instead of half empty. Gossip is a sin and criticism is a waste of energy. There’s truth in the old saying, “He who slings mud loses ground.”

I treasure my right to vote and feel it is my duty to know the candidates running for office so I can make an intelligent decision with my vote. I encourage you to do the same.

Is our city perfect? Gracious, no!!! The thing that never changes is the fact that things change.

Look around. What do you see? I still see the Flower Box City I loved when I moved here.

Pray for our leaders and neighbors. God bless us all.

By Ellen Arnce