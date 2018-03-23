Local schools experiencing tremendous growth

While doing some work for our spring newsletter that will be coming to mailboxes in a few days, I was impressed by several items related the high school.

The elementary and intermediate schools have enjoyed much deserved notoriety recently based upon their work and awards related to how student achievement is being advanced through Professional Learning Communities (PLC) and Project-Based Learning (PBL).

The high school, although not awarded externally yet, is experiencing tremendous growth as well. This article will highlight some of the successes being witnessed at SHS.

The staff members are growing in their PLC work. In the high school, the PLC groups mostly meet by subject matter.

A few years ago we began asking teachers to teach multiple subjects within their field. So instead of just one instructor teaching all Algebra I classes, if we have two or more teaching the content, there is opportunity for collaboration regarding what teaching methods were working best.

As our teacher leaders grow in confidence, these PLC groups are gaining momentum. It has been nice to see departments truly embrace the questions of “how do we know every child is meeting the standards?” and “what can we do collectively to improve our teaching techniques?”

In addition, the PBL model is being implemented in a cross-curricular manner as teachers begin using problem-solving as a manner to give course standards a “real world” application.

Lastly, the high school is expanding the Advanced Placement (AP) offerings and giving students a chance to prepare for the rigor of AP courses with Pre-AP offerings.

Literature, Language, Statistics, Calculus, Government, Chemistry, US History, Biology and Psychology are offered as AP courses. English, Algebra 2, Geometry Biology and Chemistry are offer as Pre-AP. Ultimately, PLCs, PBL and AP coursework, combined with changes in grading practices, must bear fruit in graduates that are more ready for careers and post-secondary education.

One method we can measure the progress of the high school is based upon the Missouri School Improvement Program – Annual Performance Report. The school is measured on students’ academic achievement, subgroup achievement, college and career readiness, attendance and graduation rate.

The high school has shown growth over the last four reporting years; 86%, 89%, 94% and 98%. This is an excellent trend and reflective of the work being done.

Some other measures that indicate growth are scholarships afforded our students, number of A+ graduates, National Merit Scholars, etc. Seneca has had a National Merit Scholar in three of the last four years.

In 2017, students earned scholarships amounting to over $1,100,000. Thirty-four students earned A+ scholarships. Students have gone on to colleges and jobs all over the country.

The following is a breakdown of the 2017 class: Crowder College (37), Trade Schools (3), NEO (3), MSSU (23), University of Arkansas (3), Pittsburg State (8), University of Kansas (1), SW Baptist (1), University of Texas – Dallas (1), Iowa Wesleyan University (1), Missouri State University (2), Williams Baptist (1), Boise State University (1), Military (2) and workforce (26).

The high school is on the move! It is a great time to be a SHS Indian.

(Dr. Jim Cummins is superintendent of the Seneca R-7 School District. He can be reached at jcummins@senecar7.com.)