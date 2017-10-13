Local club hosts district meeting

The Missouri Association for Family and Community Education, Inc., held the SW fall district meeting themed “Heading into Fall” at the Angus Branch Steakhouse in Monett on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The SW district consists of five counties. These counties are Greene, Jasper, Laclede, Newton and Webster. There were 17 members present. Each county had some representation there.

The meeting started at 10 a.m. Merry Makers Club hosted the meeting. The morning session started with a memorial service honoring members who had passed away this year or spouses of members who had passed.

There was a circle of candles and a candle was lit for each one who had passed away. A little talk about that person was given by a member and then a prayer and a hymn was sung to honor them.

Our morning program on winterizing our plants was presented by Nancy Stipp and Bev Caywood. Many helpful hints were provided. Then they ended with a question-and-answer session.

We broke for lunch around noon. Most chose the luncheon buffet. They have a wonderful buffet. After lunch, Dorothy Shull of Carthage gave a program on quilt appraisal. Many members brought in their quilts and Dorothy did an appraisal on each one.

Several of the quilts were given a high appraisal price. If you are fortunate to own a homemade quilt, be sure and care for it properly. For quilt preservation, never display in direct sunlight and never dry-clean a soiled quilt, as harsh chemicals can be damaging.

The best way to display a quilt is on an unused bed. If hanging, only hang six months at a time. Never store quilts in plastic bags, cardboard boxes or wooden quilt chests. A clean cotton pillowcase is a good way to store.

Relax the quilt on a bed every six months and refold it differently. REMEMBER, a heritage quilt is irreplaceable… TAKE GOOD CARE OF IT.

We had a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing and collected for coins for friendship. Several received door prizes. Many mums were handed out. They had been the table decorations.

After the quilt program, a short advisory meeting was held. Webster and Greene counties are dissolving their clubs next year. Some are staying in as associate members.

Some gave a review of the state conference meeting. Then we discussed where to have our 2018 advisory meetings and the spring district meeting. The Feb. 12 meeting will be at the Angus Branch Steakhouse, Monett. The April 9 meeting will be held at the United Methodist Church in Carthage.

Since most active clubs are in Newton and Jasper counties, the meetings will be held this direction.

Sharon Breedlove was elected to be the new 2018 SW District secretary. Our SW District director, Dorene Yearian, then adjourned our meeting.

By Sharon Breedlove